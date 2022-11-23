Every year, Xbox will launch Black Friday discounts at the end of November, and this year is no exception. A variety of selected games will be released at a super discount price of as low as 70%, and members who subscribe to Ultimate will also receive Apple Music and Apple TV+. The old rivals come to a crossover.

10% off game deals

This year’s Black Friday event, there are nearly 900 games and downloads on sale, with a minimum discount of 10% off, including new games, game masterpieces, classic games, family carnival games, etc., covering a wide range of categories. The current official list includes “FIFA 23”, “Forza Horizon 5”, “NBA 2K23”, “DEATHLOOP”, “The DioField breaking latest news“, “RESIDENT EVIL” series, “SD GUNDAM Battle League”, ” LEGO® Star Wars™: The Legend of Skywalker, etc., you can log in to the Xbox store to browse the latest discounted prices.

Partnering with Apple for the first time

With the Black Friday discount coming, it is quite surprising that Xbox announced that it will cooperate with Apple to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with a 3-month trial of Apple Music and Apple TV+, through the Xbox App or the host Game Pass page. Available for collection. The official said about this cooperation: “Since the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership benefits in 2020, we have been working closely with content providers and companies to bring unique experiences and game content to our Ultimate members for free.” For Microsoft in the past Competitive relationship with Apple, this cooperation is indeed very surprising.

Source: ezone.hk