Black Friday PokéCoin Giveaway! – Pokémon GO

Attention Pokémon Trainers: Get ready to score some sweet deals on PokéCoins this Black Friday!

The Pokémon GO Web Store is offering a special promotion where you can get double bonus Poké Coins when you purchase a Poké Coin set worth over US$20 (or the local currency equivalent). Plus, if you buy specific sets, you can receive up to 2,000 bonus PokéCoins!

But act fast, this limited-time offer only lasts until 15:59 on November 28, 2023 (Tuesday), Taiwan time. And remember, each person is limited to purchasing one PokéCoin set with the discount.

And that’s not all, be sure to visit the Pokémon GO Web Store to discover other discounted item gift boxes!

As always, remember to stay aware of your surroundings while playing Pokémon GO, and follow the instructions of local medical authorities. Keep an eye out for any potential future activity adjustments. Stay connected with us on social media, enable push notifications, and subscribe to our emails for all the latest news.

Happy hunting, trainers!

—Sincerely, the Pokémon GO development team

