Black Friday Sale 2023: Sparfestival im Ubisoft Store

Black Friday is approaching and Ubisoft is participating again this year. You can find various offers in the online store until November 29th. The promotion includes a wide range of games, including popular titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew Motorfest and many more.

You can look forward to an offer from Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the first time. The game is offered at a 20 percent discount in the Ubisoft Store. In addition, there are of course many other attractive discounts from different game series. Some of the games are available at more than 75 percent cheaper. A few of the highlights at a glance:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: up to 75% cheaper Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 75% cheaper The Division 2: up to 70% cheaper Far Cry 6: up to 75% cheaper Ghost Recon Breakpoint: up to 75% cheaper Ghost Recon Wildlands: up to 75% cheaper Rainbow Six Siege: up to 67% cheaper Riders Republic: up to 50% cheaper

You can go directly to the sale here! Additionally, music lovers can try Rocksmith+ with a 30-day free demo when signing up for or upgrading to a 12-month subscription. In addition, “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” can now be pre-ordered with Ubisoft Wallet credit. Alternatively, you will receive credit worth €10 when you purchase if you spend at least €19.99.

