The annual Black Friday schedule has started, readers and friends, are you ready?this time to share 4K video compression transcoding editing tool Black Friday event for MacX Video Converter Pro. Downloaded videos Can’t play on iPhone? What should I do if the video file is too large to take up storage space? Want to edit and create a collection of travel videos? Need Mac screen recording? These problems can be easily solved with MacX Video Converter Pro. Readers and friends in need may wish to take advantage of this Black Friday discount to get started.

Want to know what else is useful in MacX Video Converter Pro? What are the details of this Black Friday offer? Please continue to read this sharing.

MacX Video Converter Pro: All-in-one 4K video compression, conversion and editing tool

MacX Video Converter Pro is an integrated 4K video conversion, compression, editing and downloading softwareAll-in-one video processing tool, easily solve the problem of format incompatibility, too large files occupying capacity. Equipped with Level-3 video acceleration conversion technology, which can save a lot of waiting time for conversion. Both Mac and Windows have released corresponding versions, and the interface is fully simplified and the operation steps are intuitive and easy to understand. In summary, it is a A handy and easy-to-use video processing tool.

The important functions of this software are as follows:

Supports conversion of 4K videos shot by GoPro, iPhone and other 370+ devices

MP4, MOV, HEVC/H.264, AVI, FLV, MKV, MP3⋯, etc., 370+ video and audio encoding formats are available for conversion, no longer worry about format incompatibility. 4K, HD Video Compression

Compress 4K and HD videos by up to 90%, while maintaining high compression quality without breaking images or dropping frames. Easy download of online videos

It supports the video download function of 1000+ websites such as YouTube, Facebook, Vevo, etc. The highest 4K UHD image quality is no problem, and it is very convenient to directly convert the file into MP4 or MP3 output. Powerful video editing functions

Including cutting, merging, adding external subtitles, adding watermarks, adjusting volume, rotating screen…etc. It is small but fully functional. screen recording function

It can record all the content on the screen, including game screens, live video, etc., and can also record audio simultaneously for audio-visual teaching or sharing. Super fast video processing

It features Level-3 hardware acceleration technology, and the video compression and transcoding speed is up to 47 times, which is 5 times faster than other tools of the same type, claiming to be the first in the industry.



MacX Video Converter Pro also has a free trial versionalthough there are still some differences from the paid full version, such as the conversion time, the number of websites for downloading videos, the support for conversion formats, etc., there are restrictions, but most of the functions are open for everyone to experience first, if you are interested For friends, please click the link below to enter the download page:

Black Friday limited time! MacX Video Converter Pro Discount Information Sharing

If you just need a simple and easy-to-use video processing tool, or feel that it is easy to use after trying the free version, you may wish to consider buying MacX Video Converter Pro at a low price during the Black Friday event. The original price of the one-year subscription version is US$19.9.Black Friday discount price only US$9.9equal to a 50% discount directly, andCan be used on 3 Mac/PC。

I feel that the one-year subscription is not enough, as long as I change from “1-year authorization”[toggle switch]to “permanent authorization”, you can see the lifetime version (1 Mac/PC) purchase button,Black Friday special price US$24.9(Original price US$39.9).The biggest advantage of purchasing the lifetime version is that you canLifetime free update version, and this software update is quite active, don’t worry about not being able to support new formats or systems, it is very suitable for users who are used to shooting a lot of videos to record their lives. In addition, it also enjoys technical support services and a 30-day refund guarantee (please read the refund policy before purchasing), which is an additional bonus.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that there are actually other software discounts for this year’s Black Friday event, including DVD Converter Compression Tool MacX DVD Ripper Pro、iPhone file transfer management tool MacX MediaTransand a variety of combination packages, friends in need also remember to consider together~