Home » “Black Myth: Wukong” will be released on 8/20! Become the Monkey King and fight against all kinds of monsters | Game base | LINE TODAY
Technology

“Black Myth: Wukong” will be released on 8/20! Become the Monkey King and fight against all kinds of monsters | Game base | LINE TODAY

by admin
“Black Myth: Wukong” will be released on 8/20! Become the Monkey King and fight against all kinds of monsters | Game base | LINE TODAY

China’s Game Science announces the launch date of “Black Myth: WuKong”

In an exciting announcement at “The Game Awards 2023” program, China’s Game Science revealed that the highly anticipated action game “Black Myth: WuKong” will be launching on August 20, 2024. The game, based on the Chinese classic “Journey to the West,” will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Black Myth: WuKong” promises to take players on an exhilarating journey through the mystical world of “Journey to the West.” Players will assume the role of a “Man of Destiny” and will be tasked with unraveling the truths behind ancient legends. As they take control of the iconic Monkey King, they will engage in epic battles using stunning action moves against a variety of formidable opponents, including walking tigers and giant turtles.

The announcement has generated a wave of excitement among gaming enthusiasts, who have been eagerly awaiting the release of “Black Myth: WuKong.” With its captivating storyline and visually stunning gameplay, the game is expected to be a major hit among fans of action-adventure games.

As the countdown begins for the launch date, gamers are already gearing up to embark on this epic adventure through the mythical world of “Journey to the West.” With its release on multiple platforms, “Black Myth: WuKong” is set to captivate a wide audience of players, both in China and around the world.

See also  Ubisoft explained the development progress of "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remastered Edition", replaced the development team, and returned to the initial concept | New technology information

You may also like

Why do we hate young people? – the...

“Starry Sky” officially bows down and will update...

Technology of the electric Porsche Macan

Apple will combat iPhone theft with a new...

Huawei presented three new products in Dubai: the...

Marvel’s Wolverine information may have been stolen during...

Even cheaper: Best power station up to €250...

James Webb offers a second view of an...

Sisal Talk: awards ceremony for the GoBeyond 2023...

EA Sports WRC Season 2 brings the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy