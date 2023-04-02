Although the price has doubled compared to the first generation in the form of the Black Shark Goblin X1, the Black Shark Goblin X2 remains a headset that doesn’t have to hide directly from other gaming headsets.

It will be even cheaper! Currently you get the headset for 29,99 € on sale on Amazon.de.

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more load video Always unblock YouTube

The Black Shark Goblin X1 Gaming Headset from Xiaomi’s ecosystem was able to convince in our test across the board, at a reasonable price. Now the Chinese manufacturer has launched the second generation. With the second generation, however, the price has also doubled.

You can find out here in the article whether there are improvements or optimizations that justify the price surcharge. You can order that Black Shark Goblin X2 for a price 29,99€ on Amazon.de.

Advantages Disadvantages + good workmanship + metal bracket – twice as expensive compared to its predecessor + Decent sound – virtual 7.1 nothing plump + USB 7.1 sound card/3.5 mm jack – Cable stuck in the headphones + Microphone detachable – no pop protection microphone

Black Shark Goblin X2 and X1 in comparison

Black Shark Goblin X2 Black Shark Goblin X1 connection type Cable Cable Connection 3.5mm jack, USB 3.5mm jack, USB microphone frequency 100 Hz – 10 kHz 100 Hz – 10 kHz headphone frequency 20 Hz – 20 kHz 20 Hz – 40 kHz sound pressure level 112 dB ± 3 dB 116 dB(A) cable length 1.5m main cable, 1.5m USB audio controllers 1,8 m impedance headphones 32 Ohm ±15% 32 Ohm impedance microphone ≤ 2,2 kOhm 2,2 kOhm driver diameter 50 mm 50 mm Weight 335 g 352 g particularities Sound card with virtual 7.1 sound USB LED lighting Platform / Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Smartphones, Tablets PC , PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, etc.

A new, classic design

The manufacturer has completely revised the design of the Black Shark Goblin X2. Instead of relying on the angular gaming design with RGB lighting of the predecessor, a simple, unobtrusive design is used here. The manufacturer has also completely revised the suspension. Here you no longer install a Y suspension, but only use a bracket.

Good workmanship

However, there is nothing to complain about in terms of the quality of the case and the materials used. On the other hand, it is a pity that the audio cable on the headphones cannot be removed, only the microphone. After all, it has to be said here that the bracket is made of thick metal and will definitely not break quickly.

The cushions are also thick and soft, which is particularly important for long-term wear. However, the imitation leather is not really breathable, so your ears can get warm.

Otherwise, there isn’t really anything to complain about when it comes to wearing comfort. The contact pressure is not too great, but the fit is good, no problem even after wearing it for a long time. This should also be the case for people who wear glasses.

Sheathed cable and USB sound card

The Cable itself is covered with fabric, which has advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the cable is better shielded, but it has the disadvantage that the cable could unravel quickly. But that’s not the case here, because the fabric-covered cable is quite stiff.

While we’re on the subject of cable, here you’re backing on one 3.5mm jack cable with a length of 1.5 meters.

Over a USB sound card (included) lets the double the length again and the headset over USB-A connect. That’s how it is by means USB-A Port in the Playstation 4/5, PC and Mac usable. By 3.5mm jack you get all other playback devices connected, including Microsoft’s consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

Good facilities, but not much new

In terms of the technical equipment itself, the Black Shark Goblin X2 hasn’t changed much compared to the Goblin X1, at least on paper. Here, too, 50 mm drivers are still used, which in combination with the USB sound card for the digital 7.1 sound care for.

At the same time, the USB sound card also serves as a remote controlwith which you can mute the headset, adjust the volume of the microphone and headset and the virtual 7.1 sound can be switched on and off. It should also be mentioned here that the headset “only” delivers stereo sound without the sound card.

The sound

The virtual 7.1 playback seems a bit reverberant again and I personally hardly like this acoustic, not even with other headsets. With the stereo playback, which can also have a spatial effect, the experience is much better.

The 50mm drivers can already deliver a pleasant bass, but the latter depends on the playback device used. The bass via the USB connection on the PC was significantly stronger than on the Playstation 5. The bass via the 3.5mm jack on the Nintendo Switch was also convincing.

Overall, the sound is still a bit dull. The brilliance of the mids and highs is missing here. Nevertheless, I can understand the reproduced very well. Acoustically one perceives a good left and right reproduction, depending on the game one can also easily locate opponents from all directions.

The gaming headphones are also quite suitable for music. Whereby the fine details of the instruments in the background are lost. Here one must simply not forget the price region.

Detachable microphone with noise reduction

The ear pads themselves should fit quite snugly and thus the Shield outside noise accordingly. The Noise canceling microphone can be brought to the desired position thanks to the flexible arm is also removable, should you not need it. The headset is compatible with all common consoles, the PC as well as smartphones and tablets.

The sound of the microphone is good, but there is no pop protection included, so that hard consonants such as pop, mop, etc. stand out. The sound is also a bit bass-heavy and in my test it was rather nasal in playback. However, the intelligibility in the test via the 7.1 USB sound card on the Playstation 5 was good.

Even if not much has changed on paper, the manufacturer himself states that they have completely revised their hardware in order to iron out the weaknesses of the first generation.

Conclusion

The Black Shark Goblin X1 was a real price/performance bomb that could even keep up with headsets in the high double-digit range.

The Black Shark Goblin X2 now doubles the price, but doesn’t change much in terms of equipment. This is already known from other manufacturers and is not a big surprise, but if you have managed to iron out a few of the weaknesses of the Black Shark Goblin X2, you still get a very strong headset for a good price.