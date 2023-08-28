BlackBerry in the crosshairs of Veritas Capital

Listen to the audio version of the article

Blackberry in the sights of private equity. Veritas Capital has made an offer to buy the company, which has stopped making cellphones since 2016 and aims to be a software provider for the high-end market. The rumors led the shares of the Canadian company to gain almost 20% in a week, so much so that profit taking took place yesterday, bringing the capitalization to just under 3 billion dollars. The stock, however, managed to find its way up again, a sign that the market believes in an imminent operation.

The strategic review

Founded in 1984, BlackBerry has been trying to shed its skin in recent years. Famous around 2000 for mobile devices, in 2016 it announced the decision to exit the business. The intention is to focus on the software division to serve the new markets related to new generation cars and the Internet of Things.

Last May, the Canadian company, listed in New York, had opened up the possibility of “strategic options” for its portfolio of activities with the possibility of spin off some of them. Veritas Capital, on the other hand, would be interested in taking over the entire company, which produces automotive and cybersecurity software and is selling patents related to mobile devices to Malikie Innovations for $900 million. An operation that had already been attempted in recent months: Blackberry was supposed to sell the same patents to Catapult IP Innovations for 600 million dollars. The conclusion went too long and so the deal fell through.

L’interesse di Veritas Capital

Morgan Stanley and Perella Weinberg Partners are assisting the company in its strategic business review, which could now lead to a full divestment, according to Reuters.

Veritas Capital is a technology investor that primarily buys and invests in companies that provide tools and services to government. The fund’s interest in the company could open up new futures, perhaps with a deeper rethinking of the activities and perhaps with future mergers with other companies in the sector, to create a stronger player on the market.

