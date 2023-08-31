Home » Blackbird Interactive Announces Layoffs and Project Cancellations Amidst Homeworld 3 Development
Blackbird Interactive Announces Layoffs and Project Cancellations Amidst Homeworld 3 Development

Blackbird Interactive Announces Layoffs and Project Cancellations Amidst Homeworld 3 Development

Blackbird Interactive, the developer working on the highly anticipated strategy game Homeworld 3, has recently made headlines as it announced the layoff of over 40 employees. This unfortunate move came after the cancellation of several projects within the company.

The news was initially revealed through a LinkedIn post by James Marshall, a technical artist at Blackbird Interactive. Later, IGN confirmed that a total of 41 employees had been let go by the developer.

Blackbird Interactive released a statement addressing the layoffs, expressing their regret for having to take such measures. The statement reads, “This week we had to take the unfortunate step of laying off some friends. This year has been very difficult for the industry as a whole. As a result, we canceled several unannounced projects and were forced to say goodbye to our 41 team members yesterday. As an independent studio, Blackbird Interactive has always been a tight-knit team. Our priority is to help those affected move into the next stage of their career. We offer a range of extended benefits and severance packages to help ease this transition. Any announced projects will not be impacted by this move, and we will continue to deliver these games.”

While it appears that the development of Homeworld 3 will remain unaffected by these layoffs, it is disheartening to see the number of employees losing their jobs in relation to this game over the course of this year. It clearly indicates a challenging period for many individuals within the industry.

Despite the setback, Blackbird Interactive remains committed to delivering on their announced projects. The studio reassures fans that the development of Homeworld 3 will proceed as planned, unaffected by the recent layoffs.

As Blackbird Interactive focuses on the future and supporting those affected by the layoffs in transitioning their careers, fans of Homeworld 3 remain eager to see the outcome of this highly anticipated game. Hoping for a successful release, fans are standing by the development team as they navigate through these challenging times.

