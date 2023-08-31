Home » Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Over 40 Employees Amid Project Cancellations
Technology

Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Over 40 Employees Amid Project Cancellations

by admin
Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Over 40 Employees Amid Project Cancellations

Blackbird Interactive, the developer of the highly anticipated strategy game Homeworld 3, has recently made headlines after laying off more than 40 employees. The unfortunate news came to light through a LinkedIn post by Blackbird Interactive technical artist James Marshall and was later confirmed by popular gaming news outlet IGN.

In an official statement, the company acknowledged the difficult year the gaming industry has faced and revealed that the layoffs were a result of the cancellation of several unannounced projects. The statement also emphasized the studio’s commitment to supporting the affected employees during this transition period.

Blackbird Interactive expressed its dedication to maintaining the development of Homeworld 3 without any significant impact from the layoffs. However, with the number of job losses associated with the game this year, it is evident that the studio is facing challenging times.

As a show of solidarity, the company assured that they would provide extended benefits and severance packages to help ease the burden on those affected. Blackbird Interactive, known for its close-knit team mentality, expressed their commitment to assisting their former employees in finding new opportunities within the industry.

The news of the layoffs serves as a reminder of the uncertainties faced by game developers in an industry where project cancellations and staff reductions are not uncommon. Despite this setback, gamers can still look forward to the release of Homeworld 3, as its development remains on track.

The gaming community will undoubtedly rally behind the affected employees, offering their support and hoping for a quick bounce back in their careers. With the industry experiencing significant growth in recent years, job opportunities for talented individuals in the gaming sector continue to be promising.

See also  London Spitfire Statement After Inappropriate Language Scandal - Overwatch 2 - Gamereactor

Blackbird Interactive’s move is a testament to their commitment to delivering high-quality games and ensuring the well-being of their team members. As the studio moves forward, their dedication to completing announced projects will be closely watched by both industry insiders and loyal fans.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

You may also like

Autonomous drone flies away from pilots

Apple to Receive First Shipments of iPhone 15...

So Samsung uses artificial intelligence to reduce hi-tech...

BitSummit: Showcasing Indie Games and Embracing External Talent...

Altea UP, the hunt for SAP professionals begins

Musk challenges Whatsapp: “On X audio and video...

Blackbird Interactive Announces Layoffs and Project Cancellations Amidst...

Yale Smart Video Doorbell and other novelties at...

Blue supermoon: the rarest astronomical event of the...

AMD Teases Unreleased Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy