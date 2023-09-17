Blackmagic Cinema Camera: 6K recordings for a ridiculous price

A few hours ago the Australian technology company Blackmagic his newest camera, the Cinema Camera 6K, officially presented. She promises Recordings in 6K and L-Mount at a comparatively affordable price.

Die International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) is one of the entertainment industry’s most important trade fairs, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies. This year the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K stole the show when it was unveiled. This camera should filmmakers and Video producers can offer impressive performance and a wealth of new features at a reasonable price.

Here you can get an idea of ​​the new products Watch Blackmagic in full:

6K Super Sensor

The heart of the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is the 24 x 36 mm 6K-Sensor with a resolution of 6K (6048 x 4032). According to the manufacturer, this sensor makes it possible to take breathtaking photos with an incredible Depth of detail to create. At full sensor resolution you can up to 36 fps be rotated. In addition, the sensor has a native basic sensitivity of ISO 400. Whether in 6K or 4K, the camera should have top image quality with a dynamic range of 13 f-stops bring along.

Operation and flexibility

The device has a clear 5-inch HDR touchscreen, which is intended to make operating the camera child’s play. You can fold it out up to 180 degrees and down up to 47 degrees and it has a brightness of 1500 nits. It also offers a variety of ports, including HDMI output, XLR audio inputs, Type C connection and more.

There is also the option to join 12-Bit Blackmagic RAW. At the same time, parallel recording takes place Proxy files in H.264 format with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a color depth of 8 bits and 4:2:0 scanning. These proxy files are specifically for later use in the Cloud designed to allow you to seamlessly import the material directly into a Resolve project.

Price and availability

The camera is currently available on Blackmagic’s website 2,595 US-Dollar listed, what quite a model for such a model bargain is when you compare them with devices from competing companies such as Canon or Sony. Unfortunately, the CC6K is not yet available on Amazon, but the previous models are „Pocket“-Version:

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime. All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

More camera innovations:

>>> The Sony A7C II and A7C R

Those: blackmagicdesign.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

