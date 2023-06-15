Blasphemous 2: “We know players weren’t happy with the first game’s controls” – Blasphemous II – Gamereactor

While last month we brought you Blasphemous II feels like a smoother, more focused Metroidvania” > Had a very exclusive chat with Blasphemous 2 after first playing the game in Seville A hands-on preview, and now that the game’s release date has been confirmed for later this summer on August 24th, you can now learn more about the project via the interview below.

In it, creative director Enrique Cabeza and producer David Erosa from The Game Kitchen discuss the huge impact of the first entry of 2M+ copies thanks to the support of publisher Team17. Successfully, the project was developed in depth and possibility.

“I think we can expect a mysterious and mysterious story again, but full of surprises and content that we want players to discover bit by bit, not immediately,” Cabesa described this time about the legend, “Because we prefer to take small steps in that direction. We think the game has a lot of lore, a lot of characters that will feel fresh, like the ones in Blasphemous 1, so we’re really proud of them .

“We started digging more and more into our own culture,” the creative director continued, “and we found a lot of interesting things that we could put in the game. So we basically followed the steps of Blasphemy 1. We found that even cooler things could be It’s about all the culture we have here (Seville). From our side, it’s a very honest thing”

One of the clear references is the sculptor that says you improve your character’s abilities, “basically inspired by Martinez Montagnes’ actual sculptor. So it’s a big deal. So it’s like a tribute to him” .

On how the game felt better with the controllers in hand this time around, Erosa added: “We were really, really aware that players weren’t happy with the controls in the first game at first, and on launch day, we were really concerned. We Don’t want to make the same mistake. So we really focused on the feel of the gameplay. We’re lucky to have a team that’s really involved with the feel of the game, and we want players to feel like this is a better version than the first game.

The Confessor returns on all major platforms on August 24, 2023, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for it here at Gamereactor.