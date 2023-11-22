Home » BLAST outlines broadcast innovations for its fall finals – Counter-Strike 2 – Gamereactor
BLAST Premier Fall Final to Feature Revamped Broadcast Efforts

Tournament convener BLAST has announced that it will be revamping its broadcast efforts for the upcoming Counter-Strike BLAST Premier Fall Final. The revamp will feature a variety of new broadcast elements and features, aiming to enhance the viewing experience for fans of the popular esport.

One of the major changes includes the addition of more angles, including perspectives for players and coaches, as well as in-game gameplay at 4K/60 fps, exclusively on BLAST.tv. Additionally, mic moments after games, in-game predictions using artificial intelligence, and new and updated graphics and visual elements will all be part of the revamped broadcast.

BLAST.tv Creative Director Lasse Vig Jensen expressed the team’s experimental approach to these improvements, stating, “We are experimenting. Something may not work, but we’ll change it.

The Autumn Finals are now underway, with the Grand Final scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26th. Fans can tune in to BLAST.tv to experience the new and improved broadcast features during the tournament.

