Competitive Fortnite will return to live events next month when the FNCS Invitational 2022 takes place. The competition is scheduled between November 12-13, is produced by BLAST, and will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina.

As noted in the press release, we’ve been told that the event will have a $1 million prize pool, and the partnership with BLAST is an extension of the one-year partnership Epic Games and the tournament organizer signed in 2021.

“The return of a live Fortnite event is a pivotal time for the FNCS community, and BLAST is very proud to support making this happen. The opportunity to host such a highly anticipated event further strengthens our partnership with the Fortnite competitive team,” said Leo Matlock, MD, BLAST development.

Matlock continued “This partnership between BLAST and Fortnite Competitive is built on best-in-class technology, industry-leading production and esports expertise. We’re thrilled that thousands of fans will be able to experience Fortnite for themselves once again, and can’t wait.” Think of a memorable two-day race in Raleigh, North Carolina in November.

We’ve been told the format and schedule of the Invitational will be shared soon, so keep an eye out for that.