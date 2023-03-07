Blazor WebAssembly: How to Use PWA Interfaces in C#



Progressive Web Apps (PWA) are a web-based application model. Once implemented, they can be run anywhere that a reasonably modern web browser is available – including offline operation and an icon on the home screen or in the taskbar.

In line with this, initiatives such as Project Fugu brought further web platform interfaces onto the web in the past. These include the File System Access API for accessing the local file system, the Async Clipboard API for using the clipboard, and the Web Share API for integration into the operating system’s functionality for sharing content. These interfaces are available to all web applications.

Other APIs require the web application to be installed on the user’s system. This applies, for example, to the Badging API, which displays a small badge on the PWA’s icon, or the File Handling API, which registers a PWA as an editing program for certain file extensions when it is installed.

Web platform APIs are for everyone

Microsoft’s single-page app framework Blazor WebAssembly is also suitable for implementing PWAs. In the project template for Blazor WebAssembly projects, developers can simply check a box to enable PWA support.

Blazor WebAssembly is a popular choice for .NET developers who want to write their web application in C#. Of course, the web platform interfaces benefit all web developers, including Blazor WebAssembly users. However, since the APIs are usually JavaScript-based, suitable wrappers are required for easy use in the C# world.

PWA support for Blazor WebAssembly apps is just a checkbox away

Many wrapper packages are already available

Fortunately, many interesting APIs already have open-source wrappers that can be installed into the Blazor WebAssembly project via NuGet. Instructions for using the NuGet packages and for browser support of the interfaces are linked in brackets:

Use Badging API from within Blazor WebAssembly

The Thinktecture.Blazor.Badging NuGet package is presented below. The Badging API is suitable, for example, for todo list apps or e-mail clients that display the list of todos or unread e-mails. A prominent user of the API is the Twitter PWA.

The API is supported by Chromium-based browsers since version 81 on macOS and Windows. In the current beta version 1 of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, Apple also provides support for the interface.

First, the NuGet package needs to be included in the Blazor WebAssembly project:

dotnet add package Thinktecture.Blazor.Badging

Next, the BadgingService must be registered with the IServiceCollection. This usually happens in the file Program.cs:

builder.Services.AddBadgingService();

Prepare for the lack of API

Not all APIs are supported on every browser and operating system. For example, app badges on Android show the number of notifications of this app, which is why the interface is not applicable here. The interface is also only available if the app has been installed.

Therefore, developers should always use the principle of progressive enhancement: You should only use an interface if it is available. Otherwise, an error could occur at runtime.

If an interface is not available, the function should be hidden or greyed out in the app. Sometimes there are also fallback approaches that developers can use. For example, in the case of the Badging API, the window title could be customized by prepending the number of notifications to the application title in parentheses: “(3) My Cool App”.

To allow differentiation, the packages usually provide the method IsSupportedAsync() which developers can use to check for the existence of the API:

var isSupported = await badgingService.IsSupportedAsync(); if (isSupported) { // enable badging feature } else { // use alternative implementation }

If the API is available, the badge can be accessed using the method SetAppBadgeAsync() set. This method takes a number to be displayed on the badge. Alternatively, “null” can also be passed, in which case a generic sticker is displayed.

await badgingService.SetAppBadgeAsync(3);

And this is how the desired badge appears on the app icon:

The Blazor WebAssembly app icon in the system tray is now overlaid with a badge

Conclusion: Powerful Blazor WebAssembly apps in a convenient way

The web has become more and more powerful over the past few years: thanks to the File System Access API, Microsoft has been able to bring its code editor Visual Studio Code to the browser (vscode.dev). Adobe uses the File System API in its web version of Photoshop. The web-based Microsoft Paint clone paint.js.org (paint.js.org) combines several APIs.

Thanks to the wrapper packages, Blazor WebAssembly applications can also easily access the powerful new web platform APIs. The interfaces usually integrate seamlessly into the C# world. And with it, even .NET developers can write complex productivity applications directly for the browser.



(map)

