Blitzwolf monitor lamp buy cheap from 25.41€ (04/2023)

A Blitzwolf monitor lamp. Functionality and benefits are guaranteed. Of course, it will not be high-end in terms of quality, but it will be more than sufficient and significantly cheaper than the Xiaomi model.

You can get the colorful RGB monitor lamp in the Pro version for 25,41€ from China on sale via Banggood.com.

A practical one monitor lamp to make working or gaming on the PC more pleasant. This not only saves space, but should also help the eyes not to tire so quickly and also illuminate the entire desk. Ideally, the lamps are designed in such a way that they do not dazzle the user and at the same time do not reflect on the monitor. The Blitzwolf monitor lamp is already available 25,41€ on Banggood.com.

Technical details of the BW-CML monitor lamp series

BW-CML1 BW-CML2 / Pro BW-CML4 color temperature 2800-6500K 2700-6500K 3000-6500K brightness 500-1000 Lux 300-1000lux 900lux Colors White/Cool/Warm RGB colored white/warm/cold RGB colored white/warm/cold Performance k.A. 7,5W 10 W power supply 5V/1A /USB 5V/2A/ USB 5V/2A/ USB particularities White light colored light colored light, Alexa voice input, music sync.

Compact and practical

The practical thing about monitor lamps is that you don’t have to screw or glue them on. They save you the space of a desk lamp and thus create more work space on the desk.

The Blitzwolf monitor lamp can be easily attached to the monitor or notebook, and it can also be used on curved models, provided they are not too curved.

In general, it is compatible with screens that have a thickness of 1-3 cm have on the top frame. The lamp itself has a black plastic case, has a Long von 40 cm and weighs 298 g. The USB Kabel for power supply has one Long about 2,10m.

Color temperature adjustable BW-CML1

The lamp works in a light range of 2800 to 6500 Kelvin, what a color temperature von cold white bis warm white is equivalent to. The lamp is connected via USB-A connection. A is installed on the cable small cable remote control, with which you can switch the lamp on and off, as well as configure the brightness and the light temperature. The wired remote has 4 buttons.

There is now also a new version that can shine in a wide variety of RGB colors in addition to the white light. The power consumption is slightly higher at 5V/2A. The 15 different profiles directly provide bright colors for the desk. Here, too, the brightness can be reduced or increased manually.

7 Farb Modi

7 single colors

BW-CML3 RGB und Curved Design

The BlitzWolf BW-CML3 is the same lamp as the BW-CML2, with a few minor differences. This version is also an RGB monitor lamp with different color modes and different individual colors. The biggest difference from the other version is that the CML3 has a curved shape with a curvature of R1000. With this, the manufacturer wants to ensure that the lamp fits better on curved monitors.

Alexa voice input and music sync. BW-CML4

The BlitzWolf Bw-CML4 is a revised version of the RGB model, which has similar properties to its predecessor. Here, too, the light can be set in different colors and combined with the different lighting modes. The condition takes place via touch control here, but differently than with the cable remote controls of the two “smaller” variants.



(Colorful lights to the beat of the music being played, or the gaming audio)

Die Blitzwolf CML4 falls with it with 2,2 x 48cm is slightly larger than its predecessor and now also allows itself a little more power: instead of 7.5 watts, the RGB lamp now requires 7.5 watts 10 Watt. What is really new, on the other hand, is that you can now display your monitor lamp to your sync music can and the lamp now also with Amazon’s Alexa voice input functions.



(If the way to touch operation is too far: Alexa voice input)

Alternatively, you can also BlitzHome App use to operate and control the monitor lamp. The bottom line is that you get a similar model with additional smart features.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Blitzwolf monitor lamp hardly differs from other monitor lamps in terms of appearance or function. What makes them so interesting is the price. As can be expected from Blitzwolf, the quality will be solid, i.e. there will be no visual defects. However, one should bear in mind that the material quality should not be too high-quality, given the price.