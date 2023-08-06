Blizzard Bans Players Exploiting Bug in Diablo 4

Player’s Account Banned in Diablo 4 Due to Bug Exploitation, Blizzard Responds

On the popular Diablo 4 subreddit, a concerned player took to the platform to warn fellow gamers about the consequences of exploiting a bug in the game. According to the post, the player’s friend had his account banned by Blizzard after taking advantage of a loophole in the season.

The initial reason cited by Blizzard for the ban was the purchase of gold coins, but upon further inquiry, the player’s friend discovered that the real cause of the ban was exploiting the bug. The friend had allegedly transferred a non-seasonal item to a seasonal character, utilizing the loophole in the system.

In the comment section of the Reddit post, numerous users claimed to have faced similar situations where their accounts were blocked for bug exploitation. Interestingly, some commenters seemed to agree with Blizzard’s action, suggesting that the player’s friend deserved the ban for their actions.

Blizzard, the game’s developer, stated that they have since fixed the bug through a recent hotfix and reassured players that this issue should no longer occur. However, the exact number of players who were banned after exploiting this loophole remains unknown.

In other news, Diablo 4 enthusiasts can anticipate the upcoming “Diablo 4” patch 1.1.1, set to launch on August 8. This update promises a plethora of changes, including multiple professional enhancements, increased health for Bosses, and boosted rewards from treasure goblins. Notably, treasure goblins will now be required to drop a legendary item starting from level 15. Furthermore, the cost of washing points will be reduced, making this patch all the more exciting for players.

As the release of patch 1.1.1 draws near, gamers are advised to stay updated for any further announcements from the Diablo 4 development team.

