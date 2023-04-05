After years of waiting, the latest sequel to Activision Blizzard’s classic action RPG “Diablo 4” will finally be officially launched this year, although Microsoft is currently working hard to promote their plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, and both parties Launched a close partnership, but Blizzard also confirmed earlier this week that they currently have no plans to bring this highly anticipated sequel to the Xbox Game Pass platform.

There are currently no plans to be on the Game Pass platform

After being asked related questions on the Twitter platform, Rod Fergusson, the production director of the “Diablo” series, also gave this direct and clear answer. Prior to this, there had been no rumors or hints that “Diablo 4” might be on the Microsoft game subscription platform on the Internet, but Rod Fergusson said that Blizzard Entertainment still often receives similar questions.

When Microsoft announced in January last year that it would acquire Activision Blizzard at a price close to 70 billion US dollars, many players believed that Activision Blizzard’s games such as “Decisive Moment” and “Special Attack” may be on Microsoft. Its Xbox Game Pass platform, just like Bethesda after being acquired by Microsoft, even this huge acquisition is still under close scrutiny by major regulatory agencies around the world. With Bethesda’s situation first, when the acquisition is officially completed, Activision Blizzard’s huge game lineup may indeed be officially on the Game Pass platform, but before that, it seems that there is still a long way to go . And no matter which one will come first, the listing of “Diablo 4” or the completion of the acquisition, Blizzard does not seem to intend to change the game’s release plan in a hurry.

The BETA event is about to start, and players have the opportunity to experience it for free

Although “Diablo 4” has no plans to be on the Game Pass platform for the time being, players who are looking forward to this black fantasy RPG have participated in a public BETA test event open to all players from March 24 to 27.

When players reach certain milestones in the BETA test, they will be able to unlock exclusive titles, as well as the coyotes backpack in the game, and inherit them into the official version of “Diablo 4”. And after reaching the 25th level of the upper limit of the BETA version, players can also participate in an exclusive lucky draw, so that their faces can be permanently left on a mural in a French cathedral in Diablo 4.

A service-based operating model will be adopted, and seasons and battle passes will be launched

“Diablo 4” is expected to be launched on June 6, 2023, and adopts the operation mode of instant service. Every season, players will regularly launch various new game content and battle passes, and even expand the expansion of the game content information sheet. In addition, the Blizzard team also emphasized that the battle pass of “Diablo 4” will not contain any props that can affect the player’s character’s ability value, and even the in-game mall will only sell customized appearances.