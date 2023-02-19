It is expected to be officially launched on June 6 this year, and the beta test of “Diablo IV” was launched at the end of November last year. Blizzard Entertainment confirmed earlier that it will officially open the beta test from March 24 to 26, and the pre-order game has been completed. Players can be the first to test it from March 17th to 19th.

During the public beta phase, players can experience all the contents of the prologue and the first act, including the Fractured Peaks area where the first act is located. Adventure within the game and explore dungeons, quests and loot.

“Diablo 4” was first announced at the BlizzCon event in 2019. It will be built on the basis of previous series of works, and allow players to explore various possibilities in the game, and through a customizable talent and skill system, and full of The treasure drop system for legendary and set items, and you can also ride a personalized mount.

At the same time, the game emphasizes having a gloomy, mature and solid world view, and is based on the dark world. At the same time, it has an epic-level large-scale map and richer character customization options, which will be presented in combination with a fascinating storyline.

The game is expected to be launched on June 6, 2023, and will be launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xboxx Series X|S, and Windows PC platforms.