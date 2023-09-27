Home » Blizzard Entertainment Welcomes Chris Metzen Back as Executive Creative Director for World of Warcraft
Technology

Blizzard Entertainment Welcomes Chris Metzen Back as Executive Creative Director for World of Warcraft

by admin
Blizzard Entertainment Welcomes Chris Metzen Back as Executive Creative Director for World of Warcraft

Blizzard Entertainment Welcomes Chris Metzen Back as Executive Creative Director of “World of Warcraft”

Blizzard Entertainment has made an exciting announcement today as they welcome back founding veteran Chris Metzen as the executive creative director of the popular MMORPG “World of Warcraft” (WoW). Metzen has returned to Blizzard at the end of last year and will take on this role with immediate effect.

Chris Metzen is no stranger to the gaming industry. Throughout his career, he has been an integral part of plot conception, product development, and more for games such as “StarCraft,” “World of Warcraft,” “Diablo,” and “Strike.” Metzen is highly respected in the WoW community for his design contributions. Although he left Blizzard in 2016, he continued to stay connected to the gaming industry and returned to Blizzard in 2022 as a creative consultant.

In a recent tweet, Metzen expressed his enthusiasm for working on Warcraft again, stating, “It’s been amazing working on Warcraft again. Like coming home. The stories we’re developing right now – how the world unfolds over the next few years… Well, I can’t wait for y’all to see where we’re headed. SOON… :)”

Blizzard’s announcement reveals that Metzen’s main focus will be supporting the leadership of “World of Warcraft” in creating the next generation of adventure experiences. He and the team will also be attending this year’s BlizzCon event, showcasing their exciting plans for the popular game.

Metzen himself has emphasized his excitement for the new role and the future of “World of Warcraft.” Fans can anticipate incredible developments and a fresh perspective with Metzen back at the helm.

You may also like

Anyone can do it and it doesn’t cost...

Startups have become an asset to the economy....

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-8200: Achieving High Performance...

In-ear headphones Airpods Pro 2 from Apple and...

Xiaomi Revolutionizes the Smartphone Market with the New...

SAG-AFTRA Considers Video Game Strike Amidst Pay and...

3D printer Flashforge Creator Pro 2 in the...

WhatsApp Introduces Long-Awaited Message Editing Feature for Users...

50 million investments in a few months. Arduino...

FaZe Clan Shocks Fans by Releasing Entire Valorant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy