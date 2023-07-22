Blizzard Entertainment’s “Overwatch 2” to Make Steam Debut in August, Marking New Chapter

Blizzard Entertainment Announces “Overwatch 2” Release Date on Steam

In an exciting announcement, Blizzard Entertainment revealed that several of its games will soon be available on the popular gaming platform, Steam. The first game to debut on Steam will be “Overwatch 2”, with a release date set for August 11 (Taiwan time). This marks a significant change for Blizzard Entertainment, as their games were previously only accessible through the “Battle.net desktop application”.

Blizzard Entertainment has a rich history of creating beloved games such as the “Diablo”, “Decisive Moment”, and “StarCraft” series. However, recent scandals involving sexual harassment and gender discrimination have tarnished the company’s reputation. Blizzard Entertainment is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, pending approval from British and American regulatory agencies.

Until now, players looking to enjoy Blizzard Entertainment‘s games on their computers could only do so through the “Battle.net desktop application”. Many players, however, preferred using Steam due to its convenience and diverse game library. Responding to player feedback, Blizzard Entertainment made the decision to bring their games to the Steam platform, starting with “Overwatch 2”.

Blizzard Entertainment‘s President, Mike Ybarra, stated, “Blizzard’s philosophy is to listen to players and strive to exceed player expectations in all things. Battle.net is our priority, now and in the future, but we know that players want to play a range of Blizzard games on Steam. Therefore, Overwatch 2 will be available on Steam on August 11 (Taiwan time). We’re excited to be working with Valve to make this happen.”

It’s important to note that while “Overwatch 2” will be accessible on Steam, players will still need to connect their Steam account to their Battle.net account for cross-platform play and additional features. Existing players who have been playing through Battle.net can continue to do so without any adjustments.

Players eager to try out “Overwatch 2” on Steam can add the game to their wishlist on the platform to receive a notification when it is released. The game, which will be free, had mixed reviews prior to this announcement. However, the news of its availability on Steam has sparked renewed interest from players, with some expressing their excitement to finally leave negative reviews.

As Blizzard Entertainment explores new avenues to attract and engage players, their decision to release their games on Steam brings fresh opportunities and challenges. The release of “Overwatch 2” on Steam represents a significant step for the company and promises an exciting future for both Blizzard Entertainment and its passionate gaming community.

You can find “Overwatch 2” on the Steam Store to learn more about the game and add it to your wishlist.

