Blizzard explains the microtransactions in Diablo IV

In Diablo IV there will be an in-game shop and more additional content. What this is all about has now been explained in detail by Blizzard.

First things first: the shop should only sell cosmetic content that affects the look, but not the values ​​in the game. The accessories on offer will emphasize class-specific themes, creating a dark atmosphere, according to the announcement.

The skin offer should change regularly and only with platinum let buy. At platinum is the paid premium currency in the game. The following preview image shows what such skins can look like. On the left there is a legendary armor that can be earned normally in the game – on the right the purchasable skin. Blizzard has not yet commented on the prices in the shop.

But that’s not all. A new season will be introduced every quarter, which will not only include additional gameplay content, but also a Battle Pass. Each Battle Pass consists of 27 free and 63 premium tiers. The free tiers bring you Accessories and Smoldering Ashes. Smoldering Ashes can be spent on seasonal boons that grant a bonus to XP, Gold, or Obolites.

Accordingly, in order to receive the premium tier rewards, the Premium Battle Pass must be purchased. Also for that platinum required, which can only be bought for real money. The Premium Battle Pass is said to have 1,000 platinum to book, which corresponds to about 10 euros. If you also want 20 step jumps and the emote “Wing of the Creator”, you can also directly 2,800 platinum Pay for an expedited Battle Pass. This corresponds to around 25 euros.

What do you think of the approach Blizzard is taking with Diablo IV? Are you a friend of cosmetic content that can be bought for real money or are you more critical of the matter? Please take part in the following survey.

