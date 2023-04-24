Home » Blizzard Is Allegedly Creating a ‘Crisis Map’ After Losing So Many Devs – World of Warcraft
Blizzard Is Allegedly Creating a ‘Crisis Map’ After Losing So Many Devs – World of Warcraft

Blizzard Is Allegedly Creating a ‘Crisis Map’ After Losing So Many Devs – World of Warcraft

It’s no secret that Blizzard Entertainment is a thread of developers who used to be. Over the past few years, various legal issues and cultural issues, mishandled from the executive level, have come to light and ravaged companies to the point that developers are leaving in droves. The way Blizzard hasn’t addressed this issue has frustrated its current developers, like World of Warcraft producer Adam “Glaxigrav” and senior game designer Allison Steele.

The former said on Twitter: “Shout out because I lost another person this week.

“Blizzard is losing amazing talent because the people in power don’t listen to the game director who makes his product. DE&I also means diversity of thought, especially when it’s backed by data and finances.

Gracie Graff went on to add: “I just want to make video games. I wanted to make amazing bestsellers that were critically acclaimed. I want *better* dragonflies. I want to create a *better* experience.

“We can’t do this if we get rid of all the successful people.

“One final thought: ‘Some talent’ is undermining this.

“We’re creating a crisis map of what we can or can’t deliver. That’s the capacity loss we’re facing.

“I really have a schedule where I will list when people file their notices.

Steele then commented on Gracie Graff’s thinking: “force[重返辦公室]Cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the months to come.

“This is a horrible, short-sighted, self-destructive policy that only diminishes our ability to deliver the kind of games we want to make, the kind of games our players deserve.

consideringblizzardalso lost earlier this yearWorld of Warcraft Classic leader Brian Birmingham), it is clear that the company has had problems with brain drain lately.

