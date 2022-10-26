Blizzard is facing a backlash from players over poor game moderation and a “greedy” Halloween event.

One of the major software changes implemented in Overwatch 2 was the introduction of a more robust automatic moderation system, but this has proven to be ineffective at handling inappropriate content. Recently, news broke (thanks to PC Gamer) that a public “sexual harassment simulator” custom game lobby was being broadcast live on the game.

Although a Blizzard spokesperson said“Inappropriate or explicit content has absolutely no place in our game”and Blizzard“A user-created game mode was removed as soon as it became aware of its existence”,But PC Gamer reports that it can still be accessed with a specific lobby password, and can be assumed to be re-uploaded for public use.

Not only does this raise questions about the effectiveness of Blizzard’s automated moderation system — since automated screeners can be subverted by the use of spaces and periods — but it also raises questions about the ability of moderators to shut down and post harmful user-generated content.

Additionally, the recently launched Overwatch 2’s Junkenstein’s Revenge 2022 Halloween event was met with serious anger and disappointment from fans. Due to the switch from the loot box system (as seen in Overwatch) to the shop system, players cannot earn Halloween skins by playing the event.

Instead, they’re locked behind a $20+ (per tier) paywall. Not only that, but the launch of the event was plagued by reports of connectivity issues. It seems that even those who wish to enjoy the event, despite its lackluster rewards, are unable to do so.

Players have been expressing their disappointment on Twitter and the Overwatch 2 forums. The forum is full of posts revealing player anger:“It’s insulting, worst event ever”, “Unloaded due to greed”, “LC-208’d after Halloween event”, “There’s really no reason to play this event anymore”.

Twitter is the same. User Queensferra said:“I really can’t justify spending $20+ on new skins when we ever had the chance to get them for free.

User OG_Pure said:“The scariest thing is how bad the prices are.

To which user cuyryn replied:“$30 for the Roadhog and Junkrat skins we both had 4 years ago.

Finally, user Malicious_Hero said:“It’s gross. You get more by not playing the game and watching it on Twitch than you’re actually playing. Some of these skins cost more than I make in an hour of work, and it’s not worth it.