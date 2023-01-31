Blizzard is promising to improve Overwatch 2’s matchmaking and ranked modes starting with the upcoming Season 3. To that end, the California-based developer has announced what some of these changes will look like, all as part of the latest developer blog.

We were told that the development team“Aware of some community pain points around competition and matchmaking” , which will address this by reducing the number of games required to change rank from Season 3. That will drop from 7 wins to 5 wins, and from 20 losses to 15 losses, whichever you end up with.

Beyond that, there will be a slew of character changes that benefit each character, potentially encouraging more people to dive in and try out the miserable Support role for a while.

This appears to be all the changes Blizzard has planned for Season 3, as the blog post states that there will be further tweaks for Season 4, including “More information about your current wins and losses on the competitive update screen“and“Long-term features and updates for matchmaker and competitive game modes”.although, we won’t be hearing from either of these realms until we get closer to Season 4.