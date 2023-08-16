Blizzard President sets high expectations for future Diablo releases: Shorter wait times ahead

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has reassured fans of the “Diablo” series that the waiting time for new works will be significantly shorter than the previous installments. This announcement comes in response to comments from netizens who expressed their impatience for the release of “Diablo 4”.

The “Diablo” series has a history of long development cycles. The third installment, “Diablo 3”, was originally developed in 2001 but was not officially released until 2012, a waiting time of 11 years. Similarly, the fourth generation, “Diablo 4”, had a lengthy development period and was only recently released on June 6 this year, after a wait of several years.

Mike Ybarra, in a recent response on Twitter, expressed his appreciation for the positive feedback on “Diablo 4” and stated that future releases in the series will be more timely. He assured fans that the team has more content in the works for “Diablo 4” and hinted at potential follow-up projects.

This statement from Ybarra has generated a wave of discussions on the Blizzard North American official forum. Some players are concerned that this shift towards quicker releases may compromise the quality and depth of the games. They fear that turning the “Diablo” series into a fast-paced, churn-out model akin to the “Decisive Moment” business model may negatively impact the overall experience for players.

Furthermore, fans are raising questions about how the R&D team should allocate their resources between the new “Diablo” projects and other ventures. Suggestions have been made that artificial intelligence (AI) could assist in launching new games every month and help with dubbing, but the player community remains skeptical about the feasibility and desirability of such an approach.

The future of the “Diablo” series remains uncertain, but with Mike Ybarra’s reassurance of shorter waiting times, fans can hope for more frequent releases. However, it is crucial for Blizzard to strike a balance between faster launch cycles and maintaining the high standards that fans expect from the beloved franchise. Only time will tell how the development team tackles these challenges and delivers on their promise for a more expedient release schedule.

