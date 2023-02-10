Home Technology Blizzard Releases Diablo Cookbook – Diablo IV – Gamereactor
We’re just a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only will there be a new entry in the iconic series, but there will also be a cookbook. Diablo is a fantasy role-playing game set in the dark world of Sanctuary where you can choose from several different classes such as barbarian, witch, and necromancer.

Insight Editors is publishing this cookbook, which has previously published similar cookbooks inspired by God of War, World of Warcraft, and other games. They tell us on their website that there will be 60 food and drink recipes spread across 129 pages based on different areas of Diablo, including Tristram and Mount Arret. What they cooked and ate in each region is unclear.

The Diablo recipe will be released after the game ends on October 24th. Are you looking forward to cooking from the game series or is playing the game enough for you?

