A few days ago, the petition of visually impaired players of Hearthstone was spread on various social platforms. Because Hearthstone announced the 24.6 update file and the latest major version information, the third-party accessibility aid of “Hearthstone Access” cannot be used by the author alone. Continue development and stop updating today.

Previously visually impaired players used Hearthstone Access, which could use hearing and keyboard to complete all operations and play games smoothly. If this tool stops updating, visually impaired players may no longer be able to play Hearthstone.

Many visually impaired players have posted articles emphasizing the importance of this tool for visually impaired players, hoping to call on more great gods to join the development tool, or to attract the attention of Activision Blizzard and pay more attention to accessibility features.

Activision Blizzard responded positively on the official forum on the 9th. Activision Blizzard has been in touch with Hearthstone Access author GuideDev and has provided support. Even if the tools stop being updated, Activision Blizzard will develop native Hearthstone accessibility features to ensure visually impaired players can play the game without relying on third-party tools.

Activision Blizzard will first improve the native accessibility features of Hearthstone with the Hearthstone Access feature. The upcoming “Attack!” The Lich King version will launch the audio expansion setting function and mono option. Players can individually set the volume of game music, sound effects, character dialogue and even the ambient sound of the tavern, so that most users such as visually impaired players have a better listening experience.

Due to the official response to the player’s petition, visually impaired players do not have to be forced to give up “Hearthstone”, which is undoubtedly a win-win outcome. And the impact of this petition for visually impaired players may be more than that – making more developers aware of the importance of accessibility features.

Many game companies have set up accessibility plans, such as Tencent Game Academy and Southeast University to study tactile feedback, and Ubisoft to establish accessibility studios. With the development of barrier-free technology, people with disabilities can enjoy the game as well as ordinary players.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Game Grape; the source of the first image: Blizzard)