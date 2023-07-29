Blizzard Warns Diablo 4 Players Against Using Unauthorized Modification Programs

Blizzard Entertainment Warns Diablo 4 Players Against Unauthorized Modification Programs

Just earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment formally issued a statement calling on the players of Diablo 4 to stop using any unauthorized third-party modification programs, otherwise their game accounts may be permanently suspended.

In a recent announcement posted on Blizzard’s official forums, Diablo community leader Adam Fletcher clearly explained the development team’s stance on unauthorized modification, and that there are cheating issues behind many modification tools. In addition, Adam Fletcher even specifically named a very popular software tool among some players – TurboHUD4, especially some hardcore diehard players who want to challenge the limits of “Diablo 4” Endgame content.

Here is Blizzard’s full statement: “We are committed to keeping the world of Sanctuary safe and fair for all players, and our game security team is constantly monitoring for any cheating or unauthorized modifications. All Diablo 4 players playing the game have previously agreed to Blizzard’s User License Agreement (EULA). Its content strictly prohibits all cheating, robots, hacking and any unauthorized software tools, such as automation, modification, or any other functions that can interact with the game.This is very important for the safety of players and the long-term operation of the game.In this regard, we want to clarify that TurboHUD4, like any other modification software, is not allowed in Diablo 4 Yes. Players who install such software expose their accounts to risk of disciplinary action, including permanent suspension. Thank you to all players for helping us maintain the fairness of Sanxiuarui.”

According to the introduction of TurboHUD4 official website, this tool will add a layer of overlay interface that can be freely customized on Diablo 4, allowing players to change the world map, add specific names to character fields, and configure plug-ins, etc. . It can even reveal the fog of war in the dungeon from the very beginning, add counters for lost items or resources, and display important data such as the player’s health and resources in clear numbers.

Although most of the functions can indeed improve the quality of the player’s playing experience in “Diablo 4”, this game is still an online game that includes PvP battles and requires players to be connected all the way, so Blizzard is worried about such tools There may still be some fairness issues.

The announcement is also particularly interesting considering how Blizzard Entertainment manages its other popular titles. For example, “World of Warcraft” has allowed players to use additional tools to modify their playing experience for many years, and TurboHUD4 itself has actually been launched for several years, and was even a popular tool during the “Diablo 3” period.

Blizzard Entertainment, on the other hand, held another Campfire Chat stream for Diablo 4 earlier today, introducing players to the 1.1.1 update coming on August 9th, which includes A large number of enhancements to the player’s occupation, as well as the improvement of the game content, such as making treasure robbers above a certain level, dungeon bosses or butchers always drop legendary equipment. It is not difficult to see that the development team seems to want to restore the controversy caused by version 1.1.0, and the detailed update content will be made public on August 2.

Even though it encountered many problems after its launch, “Diablo 4” still broke through 10 million players shortly after its launch, becoming Blizzard Entertainment‘s fastest-selling game work, and at the same time broke the company’s revenue record.

