Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again before it launches in June – Engadget 中文版

Blizzard

Blizzard will open another trial opportunity before the launch of Diablo IV. Blizzard called it the “Server Stress Test”, which began at 3:00 a.m. local time on May 13 and lasted for 48 hours. It was open to players of PC, PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. All platforms can play cross-platform and share progress. In addition, game console players can also experience the stand-alone multiplayer cooperation mode.

The server stress test can play the five professions of Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue and Magician, and open the prologue and the complete content of Chapter 1. However, character progress made during Early Access and Public Beta will not transfer over to Server Stress Test, and character progress during Server Stress Test will not carry over to the live game. The upper limit of the player’s character is level 20. After that, he will no longer get skill points, but will only drop equipment. The drop rate of legendary items has also been adjusted to be the same as the official version.

Rewards from previous Early Access and Open Beta testing weekends will be reintroduced, including the “Initial Casualty” title for arriving in Kiovasia with a character, the “Early Traveler” title for reaching level 20, and the “Beta “Wolf Backpack” shape. In addition, in the “Server Stress Test”, there is also a challenge boss “Isawa”, which will appear every three hours from the early morning of May 14th. If you defeat it, you will give “Isawa’s Howling Mount” as a trophy .

Early access for this release will open on May 11th at 3:00 AM.