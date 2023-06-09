Block artists & don’t play bands

It can be annoying when listening is interrupted by the wrong band or an unloved artist. To prevent this from happening, you can block individual artists on Spotify so that they don’t disturb your party, train journey or weekly bulk shopping.

In the Spotify radio stations, mixtapes and playlists of other users, an artist can always sneak in that you absolutely dislike – completely independent of whether this is for taste, political or other reasons. Luckily, since the beginning of 2019, Spotify has been offering the feature that allows you to block any musician. The function is only an exception for featurings.

Spotify: Block / Don’t Play Artists & Bands

You can block individual artists only in the app for Apple and Android devices – this is not possible with the Spotify player for PC (Windows, macOS). However, the setting works globally for your account, which means: If you block an artist on your smartphone, it will no longer be played on the PC with immediate effect.

Here’s how blocking specific acts works:

Opens the Spotify App on your smartphone. Tap this below Magnifying glass icon (search)give the one you want Musician or band names and tap the artist.

Alternatively, you can also click on the in each playlist or in the playback view Menu icon (⋮) and then up Tap “Show artist”.. When you get to the artist page, tap on this Menu icon (⋮) at the top left next to the “Follow” button.

Image source: GIGA This is where the option appears “Don’t play this artist”select this. The corresponding artist is now available for the Playback blocked via Spotify.

If you want to undo the process, you must proceed as described above again. Instead of “Do not play this artist” you will then be given the option “Play this artist again” displayed, with which you can remove the lock.

Image source: GIGA

The lock will affect all Spotify playback methods. The blocked artists are not only blocked in the playlists, charts, radio stations and playlists, but also when you actively select a song by the artist. So if a guest tries to add some flavor to your party, they’ll be blocked from trying to play or queue a song by the hated artist.

