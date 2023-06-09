Home » Block artists & don’t play bands
Technology

Block artists & don’t play bands

by admin
Block artists & don’t play bands

It can be annoying when listening is interrupted by the wrong band or an unloved artist. To prevent this from happening, you can block individual artists on Spotify so that they don’t disturb your party, train journey or weekly bulk shopping.

Version:1.2.6

Languages:Deutsch

License:Freeware

Platforms:Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows, Windows 10

In the Spotify radio stations, mixtapes and playlists of other users, an artist can always sneak in that you absolutely dislike – completely independent of whether this is for taste, political or other reasons. Luckily, since the beginning of 2019, Spotify has been offering the feature that allows you to block any musician. The function is only an exception for featurings.

Spotify: Block / Don’t Play Artists & Bands

You can block individual artists only in the app for Apple and Android devices – this is not possible with the Spotify player for PC (Windows, macOS). However, the setting works globally for your account, which means: If you block an artist on your smartphone, it will no longer be played on the PC with immediate effect.

Here’s how blocking specific acts works:

  1. Opens the Spotify App on your smartphone.
  2. Tap this below Magnifying glass icon (search)give the one you want Musician or band names and tap the artist.
    Alternatively, you can also click on the in each playlist or in the playback view Menu icon (⋮) and then up Tap “Show artist”..
  3. When you get to the artist page, tap on this Menu icon (⋮) at the top left next to the “Follow” button.
    Image source: GIGA
  4. This is where the option appears “Don’t play this artist”select this.
  5. The corresponding artist is now available for the Playback blocked via Spotify.
See also  Xbox Game Studios and Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Leaves 343 Industries - Halo Infinite - Gamereactor

If you want to undo the process, you must proceed as described above again. Instead of “Do not play this artist” you will then be given the option “Play this artist again” displayed, with which you can remove the lock.

Spotify musician band blocked blocked not playing
Image source: GIGA

The lock will affect all Spotify playback methods. The blocked artists are not only blocked in the playlists, charts, radio stations and playlists, but also when you actively select a song by the artist. So if a guest tries to add some flavor to your party, they’ll be blocked from trying to play or queue a song by the hated artist.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

Tech Diary — A Radio Transmitter for the...

Tesla easily pulls off all other electric cars

Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new...

Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e...

“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”...

IBM Spectrum Protect: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple...

[watchOS 10 Beta Download]Beta Update and Upgrade Skills...

9. June 2023

The Tunguska event is the largest asteroid impact...

This is what the mini solar system from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy