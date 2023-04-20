Block people cooperate to fight zombies “Zumbi Blocks 2” released on Steam for free, the sequel to the classic web game | 4Gamers

Many people’s web game memories “Zumbi Blocks” have a sequel. “Zumbi Blocks 2” is currently on Steam under the name of Open Alpha free test. Players can now download the 2nd generation for free through Steam to relive the past with better picture quality. The experience of Cubeman fighting zombies.

“Zumbi Blocks” is a zombie shooting web game made by developer Adrian Kaminski with Unity in 2013. Later, after he released the original code of the game, there were many versions of “Zumbi Blocks” made by different developers on the Internet.

And “Zumbi Blocks 2” is the latest work of Adrian KS. Its tonality has added resource management and exploration from the original simple survival of zombies. Players will face many zombies on a randomly generated island map and must find weapons, ammunition and recovery. Physical life and other resources.

The game provides single-player survival mode and multiplayer cooperation (the developer emphasizes that you may need to connect through a VPN), and the zombies on the map will be more aggressive due to nightfall, and there will be zombie attacks from time to time, the more players survive The longer the difficulty, the higher the difficulty, but you can also experience a variety of different weapons, such as shotguns, AK-47, revolvers or shotguns.

Of course, there are not only ordinary zombies in the game, but also specialized anti-riot zombies and zombie queens. Whether you can defeat them depends on your strength.

“Zumbi Blocks 2 Open Alpha” is currently available for free on Steam and is currently receiving extremely positive reviews.