Technology

Blog on our own behalf: Infotag Online, Developer Update 2023 for .NET 8.0 and AI

For the eleventh year in a row, I am organizing an information day again in 2023, which will take place again this year as a one-day online event. As always at our information days, all software architects and developers in the .NET environment receive a concentrated load of information from the prominent speakers and an independent opinion without the influence of sponsors. At the last information day in May 2022 we had 327 satisfied participants.

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

Software developer update 2023 topics

In addition to all topics related to .NET 8.0, we are offering a lecture on AI-supported software development as a special highlight this year:

  • .NET 8.0 and recent updates for Visual Studio
  • New language features in C# 12.0
  • What’s new in Entity Framework Core 8.0 and ASP.NET Core 8.0
  • Cross-platform applications using .NET Multi-Platform App UI (MAUI) 8.0
  • New for Windows developers in .NET 8.0: Windows Forms, WPF, WinUI3
  • AI-assisted software development with OpenAI, Azure OpenAI and GitHub Copilot

speaker

On this information day, three other well-known .NET experts and Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) will speak in addition to myself: André Krämer, Thomas Claudius Huber and Rainer Stropek. As always, we will be happy to answer any individual questions you may have during the event.

Short facts:

Tuesday, 06/13/2023
from 09:00 to about 18:00
Online live event via ZOOM including recording
More information and registration


