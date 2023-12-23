Home » Bloober Team is working on a new game with Skybound Entertainment
A New Walking Dead Game in Development by Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment
Horror developer Bloober Team has announced a partnership with Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment to develop a new game set to be released in 2025. The collaboration was revealed in a press release received by Comic Book, in which Piotr Babieno, CEO of the Bloober team, provided some insight into the project, currently known as R.

“This project is another step in our second-party strategy, where we work with external partners to provide our terror expertise. These titles are not only designed to deliver financial profits for us, but are the next step in delivering our strategy by the end of 2027. We have known our friends at Skybound for a long time and I believe this will be a successful cooperation,” said Babieno.

While details about the game are limited, the obvious assumption here is that it’s based on The Walking Dead franchise. Over the years, we’ve seen a number of video games based on the series released, with the most notable example being Telltale Games’ episodic series. However, 2023 saw the release of the disastrous The Walking Dead: Destinies, so the game will have a chance to help redeem the series in the world of video games.

Fans of the franchise will have to wait until 2025 to see what the collaboration between Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment has in store, but with both companies known for their expertise in horror and storytelling, it’s sure to be an eagerly anticipated release. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project. Source: Gamereactor.cn

