Blood Bowl III is a fantasy take on American football with (as the name suggests) a bloody twist. It is based on the microgame of the same name and features new rules. You’re greeted with a sports menu somewhat reminiscent of other sports experiences like Madden and FIFA. You can create a team and choose the mode to proceed. I’m very happy with the number of teams we have in Game 3. In total, there are twelve eligible teams. Whether you go for the regular orcs or the more durable black orcs, there’s something for those who prefer a more aggressive playstyle. If you want a more intense game with a faster pace, there are Dark Elves, League of Elves, and Skaven to play. The latter is also very good at knocking down opponents with monsters.

When it comes to aggressive action on the field, we also have Chaos Renegades (a hybrid faction) and Chaos Selectors with large monsters focused on crushing opponents. I found it a bit difficult for the Chaos faction to win the game this time around, despite how strong they are. If fast running elves or big monsters aren’t your thing, there are other options. We have people who are good at many things, but not good at anything. The dwarves are good at defending and slowly getting to the finish line. We also encountered a mixed faction of humans with living trees and other creatures in their roster. I love the Chaos variant centered around Nurgol, the God of Chaos. There are some tentacles, disease, and rotting bodies, but I like holding back fast factions and still have some power to push forward on the field. Teams can sometimes summon unique secret weapons, which creates an interesting twist to the game. These can be vehicles or powerful characters that can crush opponents in a few rounds.

very easy

View stats and find out information about your character.

The game is played on a large grass field with boxes. Your players are positioned as you wish, and the opponent does the same. When the game starts, you take turns tackling, catching, moving, and more. All of this works fine, with smoother animations than before. I also like that the graphics have been improved. It’s on par with the bigger games, but a step up from the previous title in the series. Your character is made up of different classes with different functions and abilities. Just like in an RPG, classes determine their weaknesses. What’s new this time is that agility has become more focused. The agility is still there and is used for dodging, running and catching the ball. Another ability has been added from the old agility called pass. As the name suggests, if you’re high on this ability, your character is better at passing the ball. Other improvements are that you can change team colors more often and save formations for future matches.

In addition to different abilities, your characters have a skill tree in which you can level up to make them more specialized. It’s important to do this so that the characters play their roles as effectively as possible. They may die, so you may have to repeat the process with new ones when that happens. There is a big contrast. Computers are terrible at hurting you or winning. However, once you stick your little toe out in multiplayer mode, you’re in for a brutal treatment. It took me a while to master how to beat my opponents on the internet. So don’t expect a sport for beginners. The rules are complex, the learning curve to set up is high, and online opposition can be very good. That said, there is a ranking system where you discover your team, your niche and how to win. The challenge it provides makes me very happy.

Leveling up your players is easier than ever, and I prefer the 3rd system over the 2nd.

I can confirm that microtransactions are very greedy. You can equip your players with several different types of clothing. Each costs a special currency that you can buy with real money. If you buy items, one per character, this means you’ll quickly use up the amount you got for free. You can also buy dice and other cosmetic items. If I had chosen well from the start, I would have had fewer problems. If you have a nice collection of cosmetic changes in your wardrobe, I wouldn’t be so disappointed. Granted, it’s not a full-priced game, but it does feel a bit like you have fewer than five free options in some categories, and five or six pages of purchase options.

These errors are also problematic. They’re plentiful, and some are game-breaking, while others are less dangerous. Crashes, visual bugs, unpassable rounds and permanently frozen menus may occur. The same goes for Blood Bowl 2, which the developers finally got instructions for. However, I’m just judging the versions I’ve tested, and I caution that it’s not good. Technical issues are beyond acceptable limits. It’s fundamentally broken in places. However, sometimes it works fine. These times are usually fun. It’s easy to jump into a game and go when nothing breaks. The smooth user interface contributes to this, thanks to a huge leap in user-friendliness. Overall, I found the third version to be slightly more mechanically and user-friendly than the second, although it had major issues.

Currency can be purchased for large amounts of real money, and the menu is filled with items you can buy with it.

When it comes to sound, there’s not much to say. It does its job. I would like to see more ambient sounds. However, I would argue for commenting on the voice acting of duo Bob and Jim. I love these two gentlemen on the show. They add tremendous value to the experience. Comedy isn’t always present in Game 3, but it fits the setting and the movement. I also want better AI and a more robust campaign mode. I got bored pretty quickly when the computer couldn’t be challenging and the activities didn’t offer enough variety. The developers should take a look at Starcraft 2 and figure out how to build matches with unique twists and layouts. This campaign can be a conundrum to deal with unfair opponents. There’s a lot of potential to do some really interesting things with the material and the characters. A spinoff focused on single player would be interesting.

In the end, it’s a mixture of a good basic concept wasted by technical flaws and a greedy microtransaction system. That’s a shame, because the animations, graphics, mechanics, and UI have been significantly upgraded. I also like how smooth the user interface is compared to its predecessor. Ultimately, I cannot recommend this at this time. Whether the third can achieve the same swan song as the second remains to be seen. Blood Bowl III didn’t score a touchdown for me, but it’s still a project under construction. I sometimes have fun, but disappointment is a fact. I can only sigh wearily when it doesn’t work and the menu shows how to spend more money. Buy Blood Bowl II: Legendary Edition, it still works today. This requires more time in the oven.