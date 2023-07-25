Blue Protocol: An Anime Action RPG Adventure with Massively Multiplayer Social Features

Bandai Namco Flips the Script with Blue Protocol: An Anime Action RPG Adventure Game with MMO Features

In a surprising twist, Bandai Namco is breaking the mold of traditional action RPGs with their upcoming game, Blue Protocol. Most action RPGs are single-player experiences, but Blue Protocol aims to offer a massively multiplayer online experience with its social features and multiplayer gameplay. As part of the Summer Game Fest, players had the chance to get a sneak peek at this unique game and now, after six weeks of anticipation, more details are emerging.

One of the first things to note about Blue Protocol is its presentation. The game features an anime art style, reminiscent of popular titles like Genshin Impact and Scarlet Nexus. However, while the characters and monsters scream anime, the world design is more traditional and realistic. This blend of styles creates a visually appealing experience for players.

The gameplay of Blue Protocol offers two main elements. On one side, players can engage in action-packed combat with a variety of weapons, both melee and ranged, to take down beasts and monsters throughout the world. The combat is fast-paced and fluid, and players have a wide range of customization options to fine-tune their character’s gameplay.

But Blue Protocol doesn’t stop at action-RPG gameplay. It also incorporates MMO-like features, encouraging players to team up and explore the world together. Players can form small groups to tackle challenging raids or simply embark on quests and explore the vast world. The game incentivizes cooperative play and offers a thrilling multiplayer experience.

Speaking of the world, Blue Protocol provides a compelling and engaging setting to explore. From riding mounts to encountering unique creatures, the world is filled with hostile enemies and valuable resources. The verticality of the world adds an extra layer of challenge, requiring players to utilize map skills to navigate effectively.

While the preview period focused more on combat and gameplay, there are hints of an intriguing story in Blue Protocol. The narrative seems to hold a lot of mystery, making players curious to uncover the secrets of the world and its inhabitants.

The game features a class system, offering different career types that significantly impact gameplay. Each class brings unique abilities, weapon sets, playstyles, and multiplayer advantages, allowing players to personalize their experience and enhance their character builds.

Bandai Namco has also included a robust character customization suite, allowing players to design their own character from the beginning of the game. With various options for facial features, hairstyles, clothing, and accessories, players can truly make the adventure their own.

Although the preview period did not delve deeply into the progression or mission design, the multiplayer elements of Blue Protocol seem well-implemented. Teamwork plays a crucial role, and different classes complement each other’s playstyles effectively. From frontline damage dealers to long-range support, each class has its role to play in a simple yet effective system.

Fans of games like Genshin Impact and other anime-style RPGs will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on Blue Protocol, as it has already debuted in Japan. However, when it finally launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles, it is sure to be a game worth watching and experiencing. Bandai Namco’s foray into the MMO genre with an anime twist is an exciting prospect for RPG enthusiasts.