“Blue Protocol” postponed server opening notice ranks No. 1 in Japan’s Twitter Trend

Launched on PC/PS5/Xbox Series X|S and other platforms, the online action RPG “Blue Protocol ブルプロ” developed by Bandai Namco Studios officially announced on Twitter today (14th) that it will be postponed due to server emergency service event.

According to the official twitter announcement, due to the extension of the emergency maintenance work on the official website, the opening of the server, which was originally scheduled for 12:00 noon (Japan time) today, has to be postponed. The team also apologizes to the long-awaited players, please wait patiently. As soon as the notice of the postponement of the server opening came out, its Japanese name “ブルプロ” became the number one on Twitter Trend.

The game server returned to normal at 13:10 Japan time, but then it was difficult to connect to the game due to too many visits. Finally, the official announcement on Twitter: “The game will be undergoing emergency maintenance starting from 18:00 to fix the problems that have been confirmed so far. We will investigate and will notify players after the maintenance is over.”

The official previously pointed out in the live broadcast that the game will open the main plot until the third chapter in Japan time (14th), as well as various battle content related to the main line, and the upper limit of the player character level will be opened to level 50.

“Blue Protocol” is an online action RPG game developed by Bandai Namco Studios using the Unreal Engine 4 engine, using a third-person viewpoint. In the game, players can choose one of five professions including “Aegis Fighter / Twin Striker / Blast Archer / Spell Caster / Heavy Smasher” to customize their characters Character appearance, and embark on an adventure to save the planet.

The game creates delicate character dynamics through Japanese-style animation-style screens and animation film drawing modules. The game story describes that after the player wakes up in the maze, he finds himself in a strange place, and the only thing he remembers in his mind is his name. Later, he met the girl “Pfister” who was being chased by monsters, and signed a servant contract with her. From then on, the player, as an adventurer who lost his memory, traveled with his partners in the fantasy world of “Planet Reginas” A story beyond time and space.

source:Twitter

