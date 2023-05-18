Home » Bluesound NODE X: 10th Anniversary Limited Model Hardware Upgrade｜Audio Information – Post76Play
Unknowingly, the Bluesound brand has been established for 10 years. This streaming audio brand recently announced that it will launch the 10th anniversary commemorative product NODE X based on the popular streaming player NODE. The price is US$749, equivalent to HK$5,870 The biggest difference between Model and NODE is that it is replaced with a silver shell, which feels more elegant and refined. There is no big difference in function between NODE X and NODE. They both use their own BluOS streaming player and have HDMI eARC to connect to the TV. However, the internal materials are fully upgraded. First of all, the ESS 9028Q2M Saber DAC chip is replaced. It has lower signal noise, greater dynamics, and can play more vivid music. Secondly, the ear amplifier is replaced with the latest THX AAA module, which has low noise, low distortion, and good thrust. Therefore, the headphone output plug on the front of the fuselage is replaced. Into 6.3mm, more convenient to connect household big-eared cattle. In addition, the NODE X comes with a silver RC1 remote control, unlike the previous NODE users who need to purchase a separate remote control.

