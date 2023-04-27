Bluetooth speakers at Stiftung Warentest: The test winners 2023

PR/Business Insider

For the May issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine, the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest tested 17 new Bluetooth speakers from two weight classes. Among them: 14 battery-powered speakers and three with power cords. The test objects were divided into categories up to two kilograms and more than two kilograms divided.

As in previous tests, the loudspeakers were tested in terms of their Tonher handling and your `s battery pack checked. For this purpose, the devices were subjected to an extensive sound test, which was carried out by a panel consisting of five experts. In addition, the operation of the various devices was analyzed in detail.

Bluetooth speaker at Stiftung Warentest: This is the test winner 2023

Of the 17 new speakers tested, only three with the quality rating “good”.. Nine more boxes were at least “satisfactory”, while the other two boxes were only “sufficient”. That’s why Stiftung Warentest has also added models that are still available and found to be “good” from a previous test.

The very heavy and heavy Bluetooth speakers performed particularly well. The heaviest models from manufacturers such as JBL, LG, Sony and Teufel were all found to be “good”. In addition, there is only a good device from LG from the lighter weight class of up to two kilograms. The heavy Boombox 3 from JBL was chosen as the test winner among the new devices. With an overall grade of 1.7 (equivalent to “good”), the Bluetooth speaker achieved the best test result overall. However, even the test winner could not keep up with the winners from previous years. So became the Devil Rockster Cross and the JBL Extreme 2 even rated “very good” in the August 2020 issue (grades 1.4 and 1.5).

By the way: Even better than this year’s test winner Bluetooth speaker with cable cut off. The three models (all from the brand Marshall) received better overall grades. However, because battery-powered speakers are more practical and popular, we leave out the three actual test winners here. You can find out more about the speakers with cables on “Test.de”, where you can buy, download and read the entire test report.

Stiftung Warentest recommends these Bluetooth speakers

The eight good Bluetooth speakers from the current and past tests by Stiftung Warentest are briefly presented here:

1. Best Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Boombox 3 (New) JBL Boombox 3 – Bluetooth speaker – 478.00 euros at Amazon * Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.7)



greatest strength: very good sound and battery (grades: 1.5 and 1.3)



Biggest weakness: satisfactory handling (grade: 2.7)



4. Sony SRS-XP500: Bluetooth speaker with good sound pressure level Sony SRS-XP500 – Bluetooth speaker – 256.00 euros at Amazon* Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.0)



greatest strength: good sound (grade: 1.9) with good sound pressure



Biggest weakness: handling only satisfactory (grade: 2.8)



7. Another Good Bluetooth Speaker: Sony SRS-XG300 (New) Sony SRS-XG300 – Bluetooth speaker – 189.00 euros at Amazon* Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.3)



greatest strength: good battery (grade: 2.0)



Biggest weakness: satisfactory handling (grade: 2.6)



Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary