Bluetti AC180 buy cheap from 999€ (05/2023)

The AC180 from Bluetti offers a comparatively high battery capacity of 1152 Wh with comparatively moderate dimensions. It relies on long-lasting LFP batteries, which are also used in electric cars. Thanks to 2 integrated handles and app support, it offers flexible application options.

Thanks to 2 integrated handles and app support, it offers flexible application options.

Technical data at a glance

Bluetti AC180 capacity/ output power 1152 Wh/1800W, LFP-Akkus drawer arten Solar bis 500W (VOC 12-60VDC/ 10A)

230V power supply with up to 1440W

Car 12v connection Ports/Connectivity 1x USB-Typ-C PD 100 W

2x USB-A 5V/3A

2x AC sockets EU Schuko (220-240V)

1x car socket 12V/10A

2x Rundstecker (5521) 12V/3A

Inductive charging surface 15 W Display ja/LCD

Strong and enduring

The Bluetti AC180 Powerstation is a powerhouse with a high battery capacity of 1152 Wh. She offers one combined AC output power of up to 1800W via the 2 existing 230V AC connections. Particularly Power-Lifting-ModuIt can operate individual devices with up to 2700W, such as a hair dryer or mini oven.

Diverse connection options

The selection of outputs covers everything you could need on the go. The AC180 offers two 230V AC outputs and supports a pure sine wave. In addition, there is a USB-C port with up to 100W, two USB-A ports with up to 15W each and a 12V DC output with up to 120W. In addition, there is even an inductive charging pad for smartphones with up to 15W.

Fast loading and longevity

The internal battery of the AC180 can be charged comparatively quickly. Up to 1440W as a quick charge function via power supply unit, it reaches 80% of its capacity in just 45 minutes. Alternatively, she can with up to 500W via solar charged (VOC 12-60VDC/ 10A). The LFP-Akkus promise a service life of more than 10 years. Bluetti gives a 5-year guarantee on the power station.

handling and mobility

In relation to the high battery capacity, the power station is still reasonably compact and portable. With a weight of 17 kg and dimensions of 340mm x 247mm x 317mm, it is still manageable and transportable (2 handles integrated). The operating temperature ranges from -20 to 40°C, which makes it versatile.

Smart features

The AC180 offers some smart features, including a seamless UPS function that switches over in just 20ms in the event of a power failure. It can also be configured via app for easier control and monitoring.