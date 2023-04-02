In case you’ve always had a small one Reserve-Notstromaggregat wanted to have. Ideal for camping or for security in case the power goes out. That’s what it’s for BLUETTI EB55 ideal. No more worrying about empty batteries.

New best price! You can currently get the Powerstation on Geekbuying.com, thanks Coupon with delivery out Deutschland for 409 € to back up.

We already have you the immense Bluetti PowerOak AC200P presented. This was already quite fat, but for many of course also absolutely oversized. For all those who are also looking for something like this, only in something smaller and lighter, we are now providing them for them BLUETTI EB55 before. You can currently get the EB55 for a price 409,00€ on Geekbuying.com.

Technical details

BLUETTI EB55 capacity 537 Wh output power 700 W (1000W Peak) Max input power 200 W Inductive charging 15 W USB-C Output 100 W x 1 (PD3.0) sine wave inverter And battery pack LifePO4, up to 2500+ charge cycles Dimensions 275 x 190 x 195 mm Weight 6.5kg Solar 12~28V, up to 200W (MPPT)

537 Wh with LiFePO4 batteries

If you like camping, it will certainly be interesting for you. The power station has a capacity of 537 Wh and has, among other things, two full Schuko sockets. It can also be charged using solar power with up to 200W. Here you get a solid 100W solar panel. You can of course connect several of them together without any problems.

The ones used offer clear advantages LiFePO4 (Lithium-Eisenphosphat) compared to lead-acid batteries. Among other things, they have a lower weight, greater security, a higher capacity, as well as a more compact size and more charging cycles. However, they are also more expensive to manufacture. The use of this type of battery is already a sign of quality.

Up to 12 devices can be connected at the same time

2x AC sockets EU Schuko (220-240V) each with up to 700W continuous power, 1000W peak load, pure sine wave

1x USB-C PD with up to 100W

4x USB-A (5V/3A = 15W jeweils)

1x Wireless Charger (15W)

1x car socket (12V/10A = 120W)

1x RV port (12V/25A, e.g. for mobile homes)

2x 10mm 5521 Rundstecker (12V/3A)

Rechargeable with up to 200W

Now the question arises: “What do I do if I want to go camping for a few weeks? How do I charge this thing? So completely without electricity!”

thanks to the solar charging mode Using MPPT, you can charge several solar panels connected in series with a maximum charging capacity of 200W connect to the BLUETTI EB55. Ideally, it can be fully recharged in 3.5 hours. Of course, you can alternatively charge the power station with the included power pack in even 2 hours. Alternatively, the included car charger can also be used on the go. However, this takes up to 6 hours.

No risk

In order not to take any risks, the manufacturer installed a fan on the side to protect against overheating. This is complemented by various other security features. The box is also protected against overvoltage, short circuits and overcurrent, for example.

Extensive scope of delivery

To the power station that comes with a carrying handle and a big one LED light is equipped, all necessary cables are included. The display of the EB55 gives rudimentary information about the battery level and the incoming and outgoing power on the device.

Conclusion: Buy BLUETTI EB55?

The EB55 is very versatile when loading equipment. That’s awesome and if one device is really empty, then simply charge it. And even for this there are several possibilities, since you can charge via the power pack, solar panels or the car power pack.

In addition, it is quite transportable, not too heavy, but not too big either. It is ideal for camping or simply as a small emergency generator. Is your cell phone empty? Simply put it on the inductive loading area. Do you have a small fridge with you? No problem, just plug it into the Schuko socket.

Or you go to a festival. So it’s great when you have a power station for music, light etc. with you and when the weather is good you can charge some capacity with the solar panel.