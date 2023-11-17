Home » Bluey: The Videogame – A Family-Friendly Adventure
Bluey: The Videogame – A Family-Friendly Adventure

Bluey: The Videogame brings the beloved children’s cartoon to game consoles

Bluey, the popular children’s cartoon featuring the adventures of Bluey, the blue heel dog, and her family, has now made its way to game consoles. Developed by Outright Games, Bluey: The Videogame features a four-player co-op mode where players can take on the roles of the four members of the Bluey family.

The game’s visuals are reminiscent of the bright and colorful cartoon, and the gameplay centers around a sandbox where players can explore and participate in a variety of mini-games. What’s more, Bluey: The Videogame also includes voice acting from the show’s cast, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the gaming experience.

Whether you’re a fan of the show or looking for a fun game for the whole family, Bluey: The Videogame is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer to see if it’s something for you and your family.

