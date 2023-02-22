Home Technology Blumhouse, creators of Megan, Get Out, will enter the horror game field
Technology

Blumhouse, creators of Megan, Get Out, will enter the horror game field

by admin
Blumhouse, creators of Megan, Get Out, will enter the horror game field

M3GAN

Blumhouse, known for producing movies such as “M3GAN” and “Get Out”, is now also entering the game industry. They have newly established a production and publishing department, and will create original horror games for PC, console and mobile devices in the future. “We are in the horror content industry, we do movies, we do TV, but there is also a huge and growing market in the media and entertainment field, and that is games.” Abhijay Prakash, president of Blumhouse, said in an interview with Bloomberg , “It’s worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and we’re in a good position now to try in that direction.”

As in the past when making movies, Blumhouse Games will start with a modest budget. They will initially focus on works with a cost of less than US$10 million, and rather than adapting their own film and television content, they are more inclined to find projects in development and provide funding, creative advice and brand influence for the corresponding studios force. Zach Wood, producer of Redfall, Prey and more, will lead the creative efforts of Blumhouse’s games division, while Don Sechler, a former PlayStation executive who works closely with indie studios, will lead the creative effort. Responsible for operations and finance.

See also  Raptor Lake 13900K benchmark leaked - Gamereactor

You may also like

Blumhouse, maker of Megan and Get Out, is...

Being fired from GPT Chat

“Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” event mission “Twin...

Electra Vehicles: investment round of 21 million dollars

[XF Technology Unboxing]Yaochang new work card upgrade X670!...

Artificial intelligence in the cryptocurrency sector

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is on sale with...

Artificial intelligence in the cryptocurrency sector

The Dragon Among Men’s Restoration Pole Raiders｜Acquisition method...

PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy