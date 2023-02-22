Universal Pictures

Blumhouse, known for producing movies such as “M3GAN” and “Get Out”, is now also entering the game industry. They have newly established a production and publishing department, and will create original horror games for PC, console and mobile devices in the future. “We are in the horror content industry, we do movies, we do TV, but there is also a huge and growing market in the media and entertainment field, and that is games.” Abhijay Prakash, president of Blumhouse, said in an interview with Bloomberg , “It’s worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and we’re in a good position now to try in that direction.”

As in the past when making movies, Blumhouse Games will start with a modest budget. They will initially focus on works with a cost of less than US$10 million, and rather than adapting their own film and television content, they are more inclined to find projects in development and provide funding, creative advice and brand influence for the corresponding studios force. Zach Wood, producer of Redfall, Prey and more, will lead the creative efforts of Blumhouse’s games division, while Don Sechler, a former PlayStation executive who works closely with indie studios, will lead the creative effort. Responsible for operations and finance.