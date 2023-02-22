Blumhouse Productions is a name that is quickly becoming synonymous with horror movies. As the company behind recent hits like M3GAN and Get Out, as well as now-classified horror classics like Insidious and Paranormal Activity, Blumhouse has made some great horror movies.

Now, it’s looking to expand into gaming with the aptly named Blumhouse Games division. The new division will work with independent game developers to create smaller games in the style of horror movies.

2023 already looks like a great year for horror games, with Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake 2, Alone in the Dark, and more set to release this year. While it’s unlikely that Blumhouse Games will show off their first game this year, this expansion means we might have some fun horror titles coming soon.

What do you think of it? Would you like to see some Blumhouse movies adapted into games?

