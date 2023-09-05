BMC announces the new Speedmachine

For time trials or triathlons, the new Speedmachine is the Swiss manufacturer’s fastest weapon. Radically improved compared to the Timemachine 01 progenitor, it boasts new geometries, new aerodynamics, greater stiffness and stability, better power transfer and handling. It will be on sale from November.

We had already glimpsed it in prototype form at the Tour de France during the time trials, used by the professionals of the AG2R Citroën Team, and today BMC officially presents it, being able to appreciate it live also in today’s individual time trial in Valladolid, 10th stage of the Vuelta in Spain. This new Speedmachine ranks at the top of the TT and Triathlon category, thanks to significantly improved features compared to the previous Timemachine 01 model.

The Speedmachine project is the result of five years of engineering studies conducted by BMC together with the research and development department of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the most avant-garde team of the homonymous Formula 1 and hypercars team. From this binomial it is logical to expect absolutely performing products, capable of significantly improving performance.

This BMC Speedmachine embodies the best characteristics of handling, aerodynamics, stability, handling, stiffness and power transfer thanks to sophisticated materials and revised geometries, while complying with UCI regulations. All this translates into a bike with maximum performance not only on the flat but also on descents and uphill rebounds.

The frame of the Speedmachine is claimed to be 500 grams lighter than that of the Timemachine 01. The aerodynamics of the Speedmachine have been carefully studied in the wind tunnel in order to optimize the shape of the frame tubes, in particular the steering area and the fork , which deflects like a Formula 1 spoiler.

The Speedmachine will be available through the BMC sales network from November. These are the layouts and prices:

• Speedmachine 01 LTD – 16.999 €

• Speedmachine 01 TWO – 10.999 €

• Speedmachine 01 MOD – 6.999 €

– BMC website

Article by Roberto Chiappa

Photo: © BMC (Press Office)

