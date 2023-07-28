BMW and Cool Music Festival Introduce AI-Generated Dances for Tomorrowland Music Festival

Title: BMW Collaborates with Cool Music Festival to Bring AI-Generated Dances to Tomorrowland Music Festival

Boom Town, Antwerp, Belgium – Tomorrowland Music Festival, one of the most anticipated live music events for electronic music lovers around the world, is set to offer a unique experience this year. Building on their successful partnership, BMW and Cool Music Festival have announced a groundbreaking collaboration that will allow music enthusiasts across Europe to create their own AI-generated dances and share them on social media.

As a leading premium car manufacturer, BMW is once again showcasing its commitment to innovation by incorporating artificial intelligence into its first pan-European social media campaign. Through the BMW Group’s European agency platform, the brand has devised an unparalleled music experience that will captivate both car aficionados and music fans alike.

The “Track to Tomorrow” initiative, powered by futurerecord.ai, offers a novel form of sound exploration, inviting electronic dance music lovers to generate personalized songs based on their dance moves. The process begins with a chatbot conversation, where users are asked a series of questions about their music preferences, beats, mood, and vision for the Tomorrowland festival. Each answer is assigned musical elements, which are then mixed by artificial intelligence to compose a unique track. Participants can view the app’s cadence in real-time through the ChatGPT interface.

To enhance the sharing experience on social media, the final “Track to Tomorrow” is adorned with visually striking cover art, also created by artificial intelligence. Users can directly share their AI-generated masterpiece from the app and avail social media downloads of various assets, including AI-generated images and music tracks suitable for platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Additionally, the app offers an option to add an intro with a dedication, further promoting the communal aspect of this innovative content.

BMW’s AI-based social media campaign will mark the first-ever Europe-wide initiative of its kind, allowing audience engagement from all corners of the continent. The content created and shared during this campaign will be visible to fans before, during, and after the Tomorrowland Music Festival. The brand plans to complement the campaign with the involvement of influential TikTok personalities and innovative marketing strategies.

About Tomorrowland:

Tomorrowland Music Festival, held annually in Boom Town near Antwerp, Belgium, is a globally renowned electronic music event. Drawing in music enthusiasts from all over the world, it has become a symbol of grandeur and spectacle in the live music industry.

