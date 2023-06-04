BMW and VW are among the leaders, but the winner is clear

The choice of electric cars is growing and growing. Choosing between Tesla and VW, Polestar or Nio is not always easy. Experts are now making a clear statement: Which brand is leading the mobility transition to electric cars?

E-car comparison: Tesla sets the tone, China manufacturer follows

Tesla gives when switching to electric cars set the tone worldwide. This is the result of the first global car manufacturer ranking by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) for the year 2022. With 83 out of 100 points in the overall standings Tesla is clear and with some distance at the forefront of the electric car industry.

On Platz 2 international follows BYD the Chinese number 1. The group has a total of 73 points. The two are the only automaker given a leadership role by the ICCT awarded in the industry.

On Platz 3 my country BMW the first German manufacturer. Bayern have 56 points before Volkswagen with 53 and Stellantis with 50 points. From Germany, Mercedes-Benz is still in 8th place with 45 points. According to the ICCT, the manufacturers all end up in the “in transition” category.

According to its own statements, the ICCT used the 20 largest car manufacturers contrasted. The total space distribution (Source: ICCT):

Tesla BYD BMW VW Stellar Geely Renault Mercedes-Benz GM SAIC Great Wall Ford Hyundai-Kia Chang’an Toyota Honda Nissan Tata Mazda Suzuki

The last places are almost always occupied by Japanese car companies. Teslas Sieg but must be seen in a special light: As only manufacturer in the list is the company of Elon Musk exclusively with electric cars on the market represented – and have been from the start. The car manufacturer from the USA is not holding back any legacy issues from the days of internal combustion engines.

The ICCT ranking also shows again that many good e-car manufacturers from China are making a name for themselves:

Tesla has a clear advantage: E-car pioneer leads in almost all areas

In addition, the categories that the ICCT uses to evaluate the manufacturers are largely Tesla-friendly. So plays about the total The quality of the e-cars does not play a recognizable role in the evaluation. Here in particular, other manufacturers are often ahead of the e-car pioneer.

For the assessment, the ICCT looks at the various subcategories market position the manufacturer as well as their Strategy in relation to cars with zero-emission drives a. The level of technology compared to the competition also plays an important role. Here, too, Tesla clearly wins almost all comparisons.