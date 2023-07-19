BMW i4 eDrive40 in the test: really that efficient?

With the BMW i4 eDrive40, BMW is launching its electric Grand Coupe without an M sports package. We have tested it for you in everyday use and are now telling you why the i4 eDrive40 can really be a top-class efficiency champion and a sleeper at the same time. If you want more sportiness and acceleration, take a look at the i4 M50 test report.

In a nutshell: The i4 eDrive40 can really be driven very efficiently. In everyday life, we came up with a realistic consumption of just 13 – 15 kWh / 100 km. These are really excellent figures for a relatively large car. This puts us in the same spectrum as a Tesla Model 3. The i4 comes with an 84 kWh battery, just like the M50. Of this, 80 kWh can be used in real terms, which, with our consumption, is equivalent to a real range of around 600 km if you drove to 0%.

Of course you never do that. But it shows that it would be possible. Sure, you press the power pedal on the rear-wheel drive i4 to have some fun. Then, of course, the consumption increases a bit. Nevertheless, this is a great result when you consider that the eDrive40 has a rear engine with 340 hp that pushes the Grand Coupe forward. The acceleration is definitely not bad.

But 450 km are definitely possible. Even on the Autobahn with a recommended speed of 130 km/h, this shouldn’t be a big problem. It is then recharged with a charging curve that charges with 205 kW at the peak and usually levels off at 150 – 160 kW and ensures a full battery relatively quickly. At 90% SoC, it still charges with around 50 kW. Here you can see what efficiency can achieve. If you want to use the i4 as a long-distance car, you are definitely on the right card.

Test report as video

Interior: Almost identical to the M50

But that’s only true as far as the structure is concerned. Everything to do with “M Sport” has been deselected in our test vehicle. Nevertheless, the interior still looks relatively high-quality. The steering wheel is the normal leather steering wheel, which is a bit thinner than the M Sport steering wheel. Both steering wheels have their advantages and disadvantages and it always depends on the driver what is preferred. Anyone who includes the item “Driving Assistance Professional” in their equipment also gets a first-class head-up display.

Roughly speaking, the interior is just fine. Nothing special. Anyone who has been used to BMW in recent years will not be surprised when they get into an i4. Still, I would describe it as modern, but that’s probably just because of the curved screen. This is included in all modern BMWs in the upper price range – even at no extra charge. This is really a point of criticism on my part: According to the equipment list, there is not even a high-beam assistant on board for the base price of 59,200 euros. Sure, the hardware is built in, but BMW still asks for an additional 200 euros, which should actually be part of the standard equipment these days.

Sound system: Sophisticated HiFi sound

While we installed a Harman Kardon system in the i4 M50, which sounded really good, the i4 eDrive40 has the option of a “cheaper” sound system without a manufacturer name. This then also has no subwoofer. Still, it sounds very clear and even has some bass. But with such an expensive car, we recommend getting the Harman Kardon system if you like more bass.

Handling: Sporty sleeper

The i4 eDrive40 can definitely be described as a sleeper. It can drive very efficiently and still has 340 hp with rear-wheel drive. That’s enough to leave almost every combustion engine at the traffic light. Even on the freeway, this is enough to quickly overtake. While the i4 M50 still looked very sporty and “M”, the normal i4 goes in the direction of a 0815 company car with standard BMW design. So you wouldn’t think that there would be so much power on the road after all. Despite all this, there is an air suspension on the rear axle to ensure better stability on the road.

We recommend the BMW i4 eDrive40 to anyone who is looking for a solid long-distance car with plenty of power and doesn’t want to be as noticeable as with a much sportier i4 M50 in terms of design. The charging power is good, the speed is really good and the infotainment is really easy to use with the iDrive controller. You can find out everything else in the TechnikNews video review.

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

