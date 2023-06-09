Home » BMW with hydrofoil: electric mobility on the water
Technology

BMW with hydrofoil: electric mobility on the water

BMW with hydrofoil: electric mobility on the water


Stilted: The Icon crosses the stern wave of the photo boat, the 13-meter hull rushes over it. Its shape is based on the foiling sailing machines from the America’s Cup.
Image: manufacturer

BMW wants to advance electromobility. Not just on land, but also on water. A first draft is already flying. More are being built by the Tyde shipyard.

EA glass space capsule makes its way into weightlessness. Lever forward, a brief phase of intense acceleration, followed by a gentle takeoff, and matter is already flying through beneath us. Mysterious sound formations from the depths of space play around the scenery. Boating has never felt so Hollywood, science fiction department.

Time for some curves. Be careful, who knows what might happen. Hesitantly to port, then a little more vigorously to the opposite side. The steering wheel, translated directly, transmits the impulses electronically into the depths of the system. The glass capsule lies on its side in a controlled manner, follows wide arcs, draws a white line behind it with its narrow fins, without causing even the slightest hint of a stern wave. The matter that we are just flying over, cutting with three sharp fins, is the water of the Côte d’Azur.

9. June 2023

