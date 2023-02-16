Listen to the audio version of the article

The British FCA has opened consultations on the text which would be the first attempt to regulate the “buy now pay later”, the innovative phenomenon in the field of digital payments that has raised so much controversy in these years of great expansion, precisely because of its growth in the shadow of a lack of legislation.

The initiative comes at a time that is certainly not favorable for the sector: the scenario of inflation and rapidly growing interest rates has caused a contraction in consumption and al…